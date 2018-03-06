Women on Strike March 8, 2018 6PM

On Thursday, March 8th 2018 (International Women’s Day) women in many US cities and around the world are going on Strike. They will take time off from waged and unwaged work – for the whole day, or for hours or minutes. The striking women demand an end to violence against women, the war on the poor, attacks on reproductive freedom, discrimination, wars across the globe, environmental destruction … & for a caring society.

In Milwaukee striking women and supporters will celebrate between 6pm and 10pm for a party at Timbuktu Night Club at 520 E. Center Street. Women will come together from across Milwaukee to celebrate women’s resistance. There will be music, poetry, rants, an open mic, African drumming, dancing and plenty of opportunities for interviews.

This event is sponsored by Welfare Warriors, the Stop CPS Abuse Movement, Black Lives Matter, Fight for $15, Peace Action Wisconsin, the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Casa Maria and other groups.